Ron Price got a two-for-one deal when he added Kevin Walton to his East Webster football coaching staff on Monday.
Walton left East Union after a successful five-year stint as head coach. And heading to East Webster with him is his son, Ty, one of the area’s best quarterbacks.
As a junior, Ty Walton passed for 2,800 yards and 38 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
“He will give us the ability to throw the football a little more than we have been doing,” Price said.
But what about Steven Betts, the Wolverines’ QB the past two seasons? He’ll move to running back and H-back on offense, and he’ll be able to spend a lot more time on defense at linebacker.
Betts has a modest career completion percentage of 43.9, but he has rushed for 2,001 yards and 20 TDs.
“I’ve been so impressed by the way Steven has handled the situation,” Price said. “He’s been so good for us the last two seasons at quarterback, but Steven understands if he gets the opportunity to play at the next level, it’s probably not going to be at quarterback.”
East Webster, which went 11-2 and reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, averaged 33.2 points per game last year. Most of its skill players are back, including tailback Tyrik Pittman, who rushed for 931 yards and 13 TDs.
“Now I think we’ll be a lot more balanced,” Price said. “We’ll have a really good running situation, too, but hopefully we’ll be able to throw the ball a little bit more. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on defenses that we face this season.”
Price has seen Ty Walton’s skills up close. East Webster visited East Union last year and won 62-38 despite Walton passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wolverines ran a power spread offense with Betts, while East Union ran a pass spread heavy on run-pass option. Kevin Walton, who will coach quarterbacks and defensive backs, will bring his playbook with him to East Webster.
“We’ll still have plans to RPO and use the quick game, and that’s a part of the game that they didn’t really use a lot,” he said.
East Webster will still employ a power run game, of course, led by the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Betts. Last year he rushed for 1,614 yards and 19 TDs.
“He tries to run over everything in his way, so the power game will be really good,” Kevin Walton said.
East Webster’s offense has the potential to be explosive, but first the players have to learn the modified scheme. Spring football was canceled by the COVID-19, and the pandemic might also threaten summer workouts.
“If we get cleared for summer workouts and get to do some 7-on-7, that could be tremendous for us,” Kevin Walton said. “Ty’s going to have to get with those guys whenever he can, and they’ll have to work together, and they’ve already started talking about that.”