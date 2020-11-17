East Webster senior offensive lineman Preston Hill had to give his head coach Ron Price a pep talk last Friday night.
The Wolverines were down 36-21 to Walnut with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of their second- round Class 2A playoff game.
Hill’s encouraging words of faith were a sentiment shared by the rest of his teammates as they completed a comeback to defeat Walnut 52-50 in double overtime.
“That just showed me the confidence they had. No matter what the score is, we’re never out of it,” said Price.
Price needed the encouragement because he watched Walnut’s T.J. Colom march up and down the field all night, to the tune of 284 yards of offense and five rushing touchdowns, to help the Wildcats (8-3) build their lead.
“I was nervous because Walnut did a great job of controlling the clock on offense and shortening the game,” said Price. “When we got down by two scores, I was nervous that we would not get enough possessions to be able to come back and win.”
That’s when Price turned to his best player to lead them down the stretch.
Quarterback Steven Betts executed the comeback victory with both his arm and his legs. Betts rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns and added 245 yards plus another score through the air.
Betts scored both touchdowns and conversion attempts in the two overtime periods to win it.
“Our kids know that at 7 o’clock on Friday nights, when the lights come on, that Steven is going to give his football team everything he possibly has. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for,” Price said of the third-year starter.
Next up: Calhoun City
East Webster (6-4) now travels to The Boneyard at Calhoun City for Friday’s third-round matchup, a game that was ripped away in the regular season due to the Wolverines going into quarantine a day before the big Division 2-2A game.
“Win or lose Friday night, we at least get to settle it on the field,” said Price. “I don’t want to live the rest of my life wondering if we could’ve beat Calhoun City, and on Friday night we get that opportunity.”
The Wildcats (8-2) have won 10-straight in the series, which Price reminds his players of often.
“It comes down to whether or not you’re sick of being the step-brother,” Price said. “It’s time to stand up and fight and do something about it.”