A rash of injuries and a struggling offense make Calhoun City no less formidable in Ron Price’s eyes.
His East Webster Wolverines visit The Boneyard tonight to face the Wildcats in the Division 2-2A opener for both teams.
East Webster (6-0) is the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked small school, and it boasts an offense averaging 36.8 points per game. Quarterback Steven Betts leads the attack with 866 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, and he’s also thrown for eight TDs.
That’s all well and good, but history matters, and Price knows it. Calhoun City has won seven in a row against East Webster, which has averaged just 8.5 points over the last four meetings.
“The first obstacle we have to overcome is it’s the Calhoun City football team,” Price said. “Then, the fact that their defense has not really given up any points to anybody.”
The Wildcats (3-3) are allowing 15.5 points per game and have yielded just 14 points over their last two. They’ve forced 16 turnovers this season, including 10 interceptions.
“The thing that’s frustrating with Calhoun City’s defense,” Price said, “is you look at their defense and the way that they’re aligned, and you think that certain things are going to be open. But they have so much team speed, those windows close so fast.”
Strong defense has helped offset a Calhoun City offense that’s yet to find a rhythm. Injuries have played a part in those struggles.
“I don’t know, besides the first game at Ashland, if we’ve actually played with every starter on the field,” coach Chad White said. “It seems like somebody’s been hurt or on the sideline every game.”
One of the injured is leading rusher Kody Townsend. A bum knee has limited him to just a handful of snaps – and zero carries – the last two weeks. White is hopeful Townsend can be more active tonight.
Picking up the slack in the run game has been quarterback Tukie Hill, who’s rushed for 185 yards over the last two weeks.
“We can’t let him get into open space,” Price said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s quick, and he’s done it to everybody that he’s played. He gets to the edge and outruns them to the end zone.”