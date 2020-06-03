Lynn Wood spent nearly his entire coaching career at Corinth, but his influence covered the entire state.
Wood, who coached Corinth to 14 team tennis championships, died May 19 at the age of 76.
After coaching and teaching for two years in Tennessee and Florida, he came to Corinth in 1967. In 1972, Wood was tasked with forming Corinth’s tennis program.
He led the Warriors until 2011, when he retired. During his successful run, Wood helped the sport of tennis grow tremendously in Mississippi. He successfully pushed for the addition of a team playoff and for an annual all-star match.
“He was kind of the godfather of tennis,” said Chris Coleman, who was an assistant coach under Wood and later succeeded him as head coach. “…He was the guy you called if you wanted to know anything about tennis.”
Longtime Oxford coach Louis Nash first met Wood in 1982 when he took his first coaching job at Laurel. Nash later coached at Greenville St. Joseph, and his teams played Corinth several times over the years.
He noted that Wood was one of the first coaches to get his players on the court during the summer – not long after the season ended. Nash and Coleman both described Wood as a tough coach who demanded a lot of his athletes, and that his love for them was just as intense as an afternoon practice in the summer heat.
‘Good to his kids’
“As gruff as he was, he was good to his kids,” Nash said. “He’s just like me. You can be a hard-timer, but you can also have a heart. And he had a big one.”
Coleman cited an example of that big heart: If a student wanted to play but couldn’t afford a racket, Wood would give them one. And if a player broke a string on their racket, he’d fix it at no charge.
“I’ve seen him take home 10, 12 rackets a night, and he’d have every one of them strung by the next day at practice for those kids,” Coleman said. “You don’t find many people like that.”
Wood was a hands-on coach. He tried to hit tennis balls with each player for about 10 minutes each day, giving them one-on-one instruction.
“Those kids loved it,” Coleman said. “They couldn’t wait to go get with coach Wood to show him how much they had improved. It made the highlight of their day, especially those that were young and coming up.”
Wood, a native of Darden, Tennessee, was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006.
He retired so he could take care of his ailing mother but didn’t stay away long. Wood was a volunteer assistant for Coleman for four years.
And although he’s gone, Wood’s impact is still felt.
“He was kind of a father figure to everybody,” Coleman said. “But on the court he was all serious – the characteristics of a good coach no matter what sport you’re in. He made it fun; it was always fun. And he always had the kids’ best interests at heart – always.”