WEST POINT – On a wet and sloppy surface, Starkville got just enough defensive stops to outlast rival West Point 39-28 on Friday.
Starkville won its third straight over West Point and improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Green Wave fell to 0-2.
The third quarter saw a lot of offensive fireworks as both teams found the end zone twice. West Point star running back Kahnen Daniels scored from 37 yards and 65 yards away to help the Green Wave stay within striking distance. But the Yellow Jackets maintained the lead thanks to a pair of Courtland Cooper short touchdown runs.
Starkville senior tailback Jay Stevenson's 26-yard touchdown run gave the Jackets breathing room early in the fourth quarter. Stevenson finished with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Starkville quarterback Trey Petty passed for 97 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 151 yards and one touchdown.
After weather delayed the opening kickoff by one hour, Starkville wasted little time getting on the board. Petty hit Braylon Burnside for a 67-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game, giving the Jackets a quick 7-0 lead.
West Point used its patented ground game to bounce back, however. Quinterion Tillman-Evans had a 14-yard scoring run, and Daniels added a 20-yard touchdown scamper to give the Green Wave a 13-7 advantage.
The Jackets ended the half with 13 straight points to take a 20-14 halftime advantage, capped by a short touchdown run by Petty in the closing seconds of the half.
Daniels paced West Point with 22 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, West Point rushed for 382 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Petty scored from 1 yard with 13 seconds left in the half. That score handed the Jackets the lead for good.
Point Man: Stevenson rushed 16 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Notes
• West Point has now opened 0-2 for the second straight season
• Starkville now leads the all-time series with West Point 61-28-4.
• After rushing for just 68 yards last week against Louisville, Daniels collected a career-best 240 rushing yards Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.