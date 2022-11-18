CLINTON — The Yellowjackets are hot.
Behind a stingy defense along with the play of quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past Division 2-6A foe Clinton 30-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night.
The Yellowjackets (10-3) will travel to Tupelo for the Class 6A North State championship next Friday night.
“Defense played lights coming in with the game plan of stopping the run, and they did an excellent job and executed,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “We’re kind of on a revenge tour right now. Clinton beat us and Tupelo beat us, so now we got to get ready and have a good week of practice and get ready for Tupelo.”
Starkville got on the board first with 2:59 left in the first quarter as Petty hit Jaque Jenkins on a 10- yard touchdown pass, but the extra point failed to give the Yellowjackets a 6-0 lead.
Starkville extended the lead to 13-0 on a Courtland Cooper 19-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets managed a field goal on the opening drive of the second half as Will Wells connected on a 36-yarder with 7:34 left in the third quarter to take a 16-0 lead.
Clinton got on the board on a safety as a snap went over Starkville punter Ethan Pulliam’s head and rolled out of the back of the end zone to cut the Starkville lead to 16-2 with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter.
After forcing Clinton (7-5) to punt and facing a fourth down, Petty connected with Jaylon York on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 left to extend the Starkville lead to 23-2.
Petty finished the night 13 of 18 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and also added 80 yards rushing.
“I think we’re playing our best right now. We’re healthy and just rolling,” Petty said. “We’ve been able to run the ball well, and it opens up the pass. We’ve been playing a lot of tempo on offense and defense is playing great, and that’s what really helped us. I didn’t play when we played Tupelo first time, so with me I think we’ll get the job done.”
Starkville held Clinton to just 120 yards of total offense, including 43 yards passing. Jakobe Calvin had 56 yards rushing to lead Clinton.
“It wasn’t our night and Starkville had a lot to do with that. Going into the playoffs we all said Starkville is probably the most dangerous team left in this thing, and they are,” said Clinton coach Judd Boswell. “They did a good job stopping us, and we couldn’t get anything going on offense.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Petty connected with York on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 left to extend the Starkville lead to 23-2.
Point Man: Petty had 125 yards passing with two touchdowns and 80 yards rushing.
Talking Point: “Defense has been playing well for the past month, and at this time of the year there’s two things you’ve got to do: play good defense and run the ball, especially to that on the road." – Jones
