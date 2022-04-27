Starkville’s baseball team continues to stick around.
The Yellowjackets (11-15) have battled through injuries, a brutal schedule and the perils of a youthful roster. But they just completed a 2-1 series victory over South Panola in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, and they now get a shot at reigning state champion Madison Central this weekend.
“You get to this point, anything can happen,” coach Luke Adkins said.
Starkville has a fighting chance any time pitcher and shortstop Ethan Pulliam is on the field. The junior came up big in Monday’s 5-2 series-clinching win over South Panola, tossing a complete game and blasting a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
For the season, Pulliam is hitting .333 with 15 RBIs, and he has a 2.50 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. The Mississippi State commit suffered a hamstring injury four weeks ago but was fully healthy by the playoffs.
Also back is first baseman and pitcher Brennon Wright, who had Tommy John surgery in November. In 19 games, the junior is hitting .388 with 17 RBIs.
“Now that I’ve got both of those guys back, that’s really helped us turn the corner, helped us shore up our infield,” Adkins said.
Leadoff man Chipper Hornburger has been a huge spark. The junior is batting .299 with 25 stolen bases. On Monday, he scored from first base on a wild pitch.
“If he draws a walk, it’s almost like getting a triple with him,” Adkins said. “He’s going to steal second base and more than likely third base.”
Starkville has also had to lean on several sophomores. In the South Panola series, with starting catcher Xavier Caldwell out, sophomore Cameron Sherman got the Game 1 start in his stead. Then he got hurt, and sophomore Parker Simpson stepped in.
“It’s been one of those years I’ve had to rely on a lot of younger guys,” Adkins said.
A tough schedule – both inside and outside Division 1-6A – has forced them to grow up fast.
And now comes the series against Madison Central (18-7), starting on Friday. The Jaguars eliminated the Yellowjackets in last year’s playoffs, but it took three games. MC swept all its other playoff opponents.
“Nobody thought we’d take them to Game 3 last year,” said Adkins. “I’m not saying it’ll happen again, but I definitely ain’t counting my guys out.”