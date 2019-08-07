Six area anglers, including five from Monroe County, are looking to reel in some hardware this week.
The Mossy Oak Fishing High School Championship begins Thursday at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee. Four local youths will compete in the High School division: T.J. Edwards (Smithville), Fisher Godfrey (Caledonia), Jake Kimbrough (Amory) and Houston Vaiden (Hamilton).
Tyler Guin and Bradley Parrish, both middle schoolers from Hatley, will compete in the Junior division.
“They’re all pretty experienced fishermen,” said Brad Pressley, the North Division director for high school fishing in Mississippi. “They’ve qualified to fish in the national tournaments before, and that’s a big thing when it comes to fishing, is experience.”
The anglers compete as teams. The local pairings are Edwards/Vaiden, Godfrey/Kimbrough and Guin/Parrish.
Edwards and Vaiden qualified for the national tournament by finishing first in points in the North Division during the 2018-19 school year. Godfrey and Kimbrough qualified by finishing second in the state tournament, as did Guin and Parrish.
The competition will be much stiffer in Tennessee, but Pressley feels they’ll hold their own.
“They’re competing against kids from all over the country. I’m sure they’re going to do good,” he said.
While none of its team members qualified for nationals, Pine Grove was the North Division team of the year for having the most points after the four local tournaments.