TUPELO – When McKinley Holland resigned as the Tupelo 49ers head coach last year, one reason he cited is that American Legion baseball had become “a young man’s game.”
Enter Russell Bunch.
The 25-year-old has taken over for Holland, who led the 49ers for six seasons. Bunch played for the team under both Holland and his predecessor, Kirk Presley, and was an assistant coach last season.
Bunch’s assistants are Coleton Ausbern, 25, and Hunter White, 23.
“We know the standard, and we think we can uphold it. We’re expecting to win a lot of ballgames this summer,” said Bunch, who played his high school ball at Itawamba AHS.
Under Holland, Tupelo reached the Senior Legion World Series in 2021 and the Mid-South Regional semifinals last year. He had a record of 169-50 with four state championships.
“We’ve got this brand, and we try to protect the brand,” Bunch said. “We go out, and we’re the team to beat most of the time. What I learned from (Holland) is have fun and keep our guys in line, and if we do that we usually have pretty good success.”
Tupelo returns some key players from last season’s 35-3 team, including Ben Davis, Ben Sandlin and Jacobie Smith. The roster will be filled out following tryouts on May 19 at Tupelo High School’s field.
“I’ve been hearing from a lot of people, so hopefully we’re going to have just as good a roster as we normally do,” Bunch said.
The 49ers will open their 2023 season on June 8 at a tournament in Murray, Kentucky. They will also play tournaments in Troy, Alabama, and Columbia, Tennessee, and will host one as well.
Bunch said Tupelo’s style of play won’t be much different than it has been.
“I’m a big fan of pushing the envelope, so we’re going to try and run a lot if we’ve got some speed,” he said. “But pretty much the same old, same old. We’re just going to try to do what we do and try to hit and pitch it well.”
