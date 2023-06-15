Luke Conlee just took his first head coaching job, and he’s brought in some big-time help.
Conlee was hired last week to lead Myrtle’s football program. He’s been an assistant there the past two years.
Also hired was veteran Johnny Hill, the former Oxford and Tupelo head coach. He’ll be Myrtle’s offensive coordinator.
Hill was an assistant coach at New Albany during Conlee’s senior season there.
“He’s been doing it a long time, and I think he’s somebody that’s really going to help me develop as a head coach,” Conlee said. “… Obviously he’s super passionate about it, so he’s going to bring a different type of energy into our locker room, which is going to be great for the kids to see.”
The 25-year-old Conlee takes over for Josh Curbow, who left after going 2-7 in his one season. The Hawks finished last in Division 1-2A, and it was their third straight losing campaign.
Myrtle is going back to 1A this fall, and Conlee hopes his players embrace some optimism.
“Going up to 2A, I think there was that doubt of, we can’t win, we’re not supposed to win,” he said. “(We’re) developing that mentality of no matter who we face, we can win this game.”
Conlee’s only other coaching experience was one year as a student assistant with Oxford. He said he’s “super excited” about his first head coaching gig.
“There’s a lot of opportunity out here. I think we have a chance to be successful, as long as we’re able to get the kids to buy in.”
