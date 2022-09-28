Great news, everyone: You get a bonus column from me this week.
Listen, if Parrish Alford can file 15 columns a week, I can do two, right? I’ll still have my high school football picks column on Friday, but today I wanted to highlight some of the young emerging gridiron stars.
Entering Week 6, several underclassmen have started to make names for themselves. This is hardly a comprehensive list, but rather a sampling of players you should keep an eye on.
• Jaylen Brooks, Ripley: The sophomore goes both ways, as a running back and defensive back. On offense, Brooks has 322 yards and two touchdowns rushing. On defense, he’s recorded 20 tackles and 2 tackles-for-loss, and he has also recovered two fumbles.
• Noah Gillon, Booneville: The Tupelo transfer seems to have fit in quickly. Gillon, a sophomore, has already passed for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has a 59.2% completion rate.
I love Gillon’s potential. He’s 6-foot-4 and has a lot of natural ability.
• JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo: This kid does not look like a freshman, but he is. McCoy is listed at 6-7, 250 pounds – and he hasn’t even filled out yet.
The defensive lineman has 16 tackles and 5 TFL. Tupelo’s defense is loaded with talent, so McCoy isn’t asked to do more than what’s necessary, which should help him develop. He’s got SEC potential.
• Elijah O’Briant, East Webster: The Wolverines lost two great linebackers from last year when Zy Ford and Kobe Smith graduated. O’Briant, a sophomore, has eased that loss.
He’s got 30 tackles, 7 TFL, a couple of sacks and a forced fumble.
• Kegan Ruff, Shannon: The sophomore tailback seems to get better each week. He’s rushed for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, and he’s eclipsed the 200-yard mark each of the last two games.
After logging a total of 40 carries through his first three games, Ruff has toted it 57 times for 441 yards and four TDs the last two weeks. Shannon’s huge offensive line has undoubtedly had a big hand in his success.
• Kyzer Verner, Hamilton: Another sophomore tailback, Verner has 861 yards and 12 touchdowns on 68 carries. That’s an average of 12.7 yards per carry.
His play has helped Hamilton (5-0) get off to its best start in 38 years. Heady times in Hamtown.
• Braylen Williams, Nettleton: Few coaches are comfortable with turning their offense over to a freshman, but Williams has been solid for the Tigers. He’s completed 58.9% of his throws for 1,048 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions. He’s also the team’s top rusher, with 395 yards and six touchdowns.
I saw Williams against Saltillo a few weeks ago, and while he’s still rough around the edges, I expect we’ll be hearing from him for a long time to come.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.