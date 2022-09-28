Noah Gillon

Booneville sophomore QB Noah Gillon has passed for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

 Seth Janzen

Great news, everyone: You get a bonus column from me this week.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus