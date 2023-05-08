CUMBERLAND – East Union’s youngsters showed veteran poise Monday night.
The Lady Urchins climbed out of an early four-run hole, scoring four times in the top of the seventh inning to beat East Webster 8-5 in Game 3 of their Class 2A third-round series. East Union will face county rival Myrtle in the North finals later this week.
The Lady Urchins (28-3) fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, with ace pitcher Lucy Cochran being lifted after just two batters. They managed one run in the second inning, two more in the fifth, and then tied it at 4-4 in the sixth on eighth grader Adison Russell’s two-out RBI single.
In the seventh, it was seventh grader Marley Clayton delivering a run-scoring single to give East Union a 5-4 lead and spark a big inning.
“I knew last year that she was going to be a really good player,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “She comes in and she swings the bat really well for us. Big players make big plays.”
Madi Robbins, an eighth grader, took over for Cochran in the circle. After East Webster’s hot start, Robbins tossed five-straight shutout frames. She left with two outs in the seventh, and freshman Josie Mae Bell got the final out for the save.
Russell led the Lady Urchins with three hits. Junior Addison Clayton had two RBIs on a single in the seventh to extend East Union’s lead to 7-4.
“We always tell the kids, ‘Next kid up. Next at-bat mentality. Let’s hit it and go see what we can do.’ Big plays by a lot of junior high kids,” Blythe said.
East Webster (26-7) beat East Union in the North finals last season en route to the state title. That setback was still on the Lady Urchins’ minds.
“We wanted it really bad last year, and we knew we were going to get it this year,” Marley Clayton said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After senior Emma Boatner opened the seventh with a single, Cochran re-entered the game as a courtesy runner and was moved to second on eighth grader Lily Kate Johnson’s sac bunt. Marley Clayton then delivered the go-ahead hit.
Big Stat: East Union out-hit East Webster 11-5.
Coach Speak: “I told them, ‘Don’t try to get it back in one swing. One at a time – we’ve got seven innings.’ I think they played that way.” – Blythe
