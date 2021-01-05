Corinth’s girls soccer team might not be dominant, but it’s found an identity that works.
The Lady Warriors are young after losing nearly all of last year’s starting lineup. Yet they stand at 10-2 overall, 3-0 in Division 1-4A heading into tonight’s match versus Ripley.
“It ain’t been easy. My hairline’s receded even more,” coach Cameron Glenn said. “They’re grinding out wins.”
Indeed they are. Two of Corinth’s wins have come on penalty kicks, and it’s 5-0 in games decided by one goal. The Lady Warriors average 2.8 goals per game, down from a 3.9 average last season.
“I say this almost very critically: There is no legitimate goal scorer on our team,” Glenn said. “It literally is almost like a surprise, like, ‘Oh, she scored.’”
That said, the ninth-year coach likes the formula he’s found. Corinth is anchored by a strong midfield: sophomore America Aguilar, sophomore Emma Hall and senior Jordan Gates.
Aguilar leads the team with nine goals, while Hall and Gates have four apiece. Ten different players have scored for Corinth this season.
“The three that play in the middle are top players. We ask them to do the majority of the work for us, and we ask the other girls to make sure that they come in and clean up stuff,” Glenn said.
The Lady Warriors have had to play more defense than what they’ve been used to in years past, but they’ve done it well. They’ve been solid on the back line, and goal keeper Haley Guare has made 81 saves while allowing just 14 goals.
Guare is an eighth grader.
“I think our goal keeper is probably going to be one of the top goal keepers in this area for a long time,” Glenn said. “… She’s got college coaches already asking about her.”
The Lady Warriors have won four in a row. Their two losses came against Mooreville and Itawamba AHS, a pair of 2-4A teams that they could very well see in the playoffs.
Corinth has made the postseason each of Glenn’s previous eight years but has just one playoff win in that span.
“Eventually you’re going to have to play a team where you’re going to have to really grind to put a result together in the playoffs,” Glenn said. “That’s where we struggle as a program.”