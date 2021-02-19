The H.W. Byers boys are young and still trying to figure things out. But they’re also winning.
The Lions (17-1) enter next week’s Class 1A playoffs on a 14-game winning streak. The starting lineup consists of a freshman, two sophomores, a junior, and a senior.
The senior is Thaddeus Hardaway, who didn’t start playing basketball until last year and only recently entered the starting lineup at point guard.
“It’s not like he’s a four-year senior,” coach James Sales said. “It would be great to have a four-year senior at my point guard.”
Hardaway played sparingly last year, but he’s been just what Sales has needed so far.
“He’s doing fine, as much as I’ve been putting on him,” Sales said. “He’s doing a lot of the small things I want him to do – run the sets, hustle, get the ball to the people who can do something with it.”
Plenty of help
Junior center Devin Moore is one of those who can do something with it. He averages 19 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks per game.
“He does it all – score, rebound, blocks,” Sales said.
Cedric Watson, a junior, is a versatile “tool” guy who averages 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds per game, while sophomore Michael James is a reliable shooter who averages 21 points and 5 assists. Freshman Jabari Wright can score, too, and he also brings big defensive energy.
“He’s got a motor on him; he don’t get tired,” Sales said of Wright. “He loves playing defense. He takes on that role of wanting to hold the other team’s best player, and I’ve been letting him do it.”
H.W. Byers will host Tremont (18-7) on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. Sales hopes the snow-induced layoff doesn’t affect his team, and he takes comfort in the fact that the Lions continued to play well after going into quarantine earlier this season.
“We’ve been playing good ball lately, so I’m just hoping this time off won’t slow us down.”