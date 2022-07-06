Hunter Mason doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he’s had some of the best mentors a young coach could want.
The 24-year-old has been hired as Lafayette’s boys basketball coach. He replaces Brad Gray, who resigned after four seasons.
Mason spent the first two years of his coaching career as a boys assistant at East Webster under veteran head coach Jon Ginn. When he played at Hickory Flat, Michael Seger was his head coach. And Mason is dating the daughter of Chris Basil, the legendary East Union baseball coach.
All three have stressed to Mason the importance of letting the players know he cares for them.
“That’s one of the things which all three of them have told me, that if you develop relationships with kids, then there’s not much that they won’t do for you,” Mason said.
Lafayette was 17-76 under Gray but showed flashes of promise. Ginn said one of Mason’s strengths is skills development, and that should pay dividends for the Commodores.
“I’ve always looked at Lafayette, they’ve got such great athletes, if anybody could ever go in there and start developing some skill, they’d have a chance to be successful,” Ginn said. "That’s what he excels at."
Mason was head coach for East Webster’s middle school team, and besides honing players’ skills, he taught them to play at full tilt. From what he’s seen of the Commodores, they play the same way.
“The kids play hard,” he said. “The biggest thing is that we’ve got so many kids that play football and basketball. The biggest challenge is trying to get those football guys to bring that winning mentality into basketball.”
Ginn said Mason was “coachable” as his assistant, never resistant to correction.
“He wanted to know, ‘OK, what can I do to make this better?’ With him, if he runs into something he’s going to give me a call, he’s going to give Seger a call, he’s going to give Chris a call,” said Ginn.
Despite his youth, Mason isn’t intimidated by the prospect of taking over a Class 5A program. He said he feels ready in large part because of the knowledge he’s soaked up from his mentors.
“I didn’t know that I would get here this quick, but I’m thankful that the Lord provided me with the opportunity, because it’s awesome just to be able to do what I can do and love on some kids.”