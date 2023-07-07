TUPELO – At first glance, the 17U American Legion baseball team from Troy, Alabama, does not look like a typical 17U team. They don’t play like one, either.
Behind a fast start at the plate, Troy won its King City Classic opener 5-2 over an older Pontotoc team on Friday.
“We’ve got some big kids to be a 17-year-old team,” Troy coach Logan Ross said. “I was really impressed with them today. We’ve struggled at the plate, and we came up with a different approach for this game, and I think we might have found something to stick with now.”
Troy (11-5-3) had a 4-0 lead after two innings. Pontotoc (10-3) got on the board in the third on Kaylen Powell’s solo homer, but Troy answered that in the fourth when Parker Adams led off with a shot over the left field fence for a 5-1 edge.
“It was a fastball in,” Adams said. “He’d been leaving everything in, so I was sitting on that.”
The Red Sox got another solo homer in the fifth, this time from Jayke Logan, to make it 5-2.
Adams had a big play in the field in the sixth. Pontotoc brought the tying run at the plate, but Adams killed the rally with a diving grab of a Logan Voyles fly ball to shallow center.
“The kid’s a freak athlete,” Ross said. “A 1-0 pitch, he puts it out there in left field. That’s what he’s supposed to do. And then in the field, you see what he does, throwing his body to make a play.
“That’s the kid you want on your team right there.”
Braylon Morris earned the win for Troy. He allowed two runs on six hits, struck out one and walked one in 5 2-3 innings.
Evan Taylor retired all four batters he faced to get the save.
Hayes Daniel took the loss.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Troy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to RBI singles by Dalton Jackson and Tyler McLendon.
Big Stat: The top three hitters in Pontotoc’s order were a combined 1 for 10.
Coach Speak: “We got some hits out of the bottom side of our lineup, then we couldn’t ever get any hits with our guys up top.” – Pontotoc’s Scott Cummings
