TUPELO – “Weird” was the best word Ty Hardin could come up with to describe Tupelo’s 2021 football season.
The Golden Wave started 5-0 but then lost four of five to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012. After being eliminated, Tupelo closed out Hardin’s second season at the helm with a 14-10 win over Germantown to finish at 7-4.
“Weird in all types of areas,” Hardin said. “I feel like we had a better football team than we did last year – we did, but we were also in a totally different division.”
The MHSAA’s biennial realignment moved Tupelo from Division 1-6A to 2-6A, which has been a brutal league in recent years. The Wave had to take three trips to the Jackson area and suffered defeat on two of them, against Madison Central and Clinton.
Hardin said his players simply weren’t ready for the weekly grind of 2-6A.
“We didn’t handle our business every week,” he said. “…Five-and-0 got to be our enemy. We got kind of complacent when we got to be 5-0. I think you could tell out there, going against Oxford we were very complacent, very flat, very smelling ourselves.”
Oxford handed Tupelo its first loss of the year, 22-6. The Wave played better the next week against Starkville but still fell short, 28-21, and then took a 35-3 beating at the hands of Madison Central the next week.
Youth was certainly a factor. Tupelo had just five seniors in the starting lineup.
“We were young last year, we were young this year, so that excuse is out the window going forward,” Hardin said.
The offense will return 10 starters, including quarterback Jeremiah Harrell. After splitting snaps early in the season with Lake Reed, Harrell took over full time when Reed was injured.
He completed 53.3% of his passes for 1,009 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Harrell added 248 yards and three TDs rushing.
He’ll return all of his fellow skill players, including a deep receiving corps. K.D. Gibson proved himself a deep threat this season, averaging 20.3 yards per catch and scoring seven touchdowns.
J.Q. Witherspoon could never fully overcome an offseason injury after a strong spring but should be a big factor once he’s healthy.
“Jeremiah’s going to have a lot of options going forward,” Hardin said.
The defense loses some key players, namely linebacker Deon Shumpert and linemen Jacarius Clayton and Romero Hampton. But leading tackler Tyler Vaughn returns, as do defensive backs Fred Adams and Zech Pratt.
Hardin knows that next season is when this program should take off. To help ensure that happens, he met with his players last week to recap the season, reiterate the program’s core values and talk about making improvements.
“How do we fix the problems that we have? I’m big on constructive criticism. I like to hear it,” Hardin said. “If you think we’re not good at this or that, I want to know, and I want to fix it. I want the best Tupelo can get.”