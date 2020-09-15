TUPELO • Keeping its championship streak alive could be a bit more challenging for the Tupelo boys swim team this year.
The Golden Wave’s quest for a 14th-straight state title begins today when they host a season- opening meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Amory, Ingomar, Itawamba AHS, Oxford, Pontotoc and Starkville are competing.
Lucas Smith, who’s in his 17th year as head coach, is going to have to rely on a lot of youngsters after losing a large senior class.
“You’ve got to rebuild; it happens,” Smith said. “We’ve still got a good team, but trying to figure out where some of those points are going to come from is what we’re looking at now.”
Tupelo has just two seniors, A.P. McDade and Andrew Edmonson. McDade was the 200 individual medley champion at last year’s state meet.
Junior Christian Simpson was the 100 backstroke champ. He and McDade also helped Tupelo win a pair of relay titles.
The Wave have several middle school and freshmen swimmers. And while they understand the strong tradition of Tupelo swimming, it’s a whole other matter once they jump in the pool to compete.
“I think it starts to set in when you have your first couple of meets and you start to see how fast everybody is,” Smith said. “It starts to set in and becomes more real for them.”
It’s hard to say Tupelo isn’t the favorite to win it all again this year, but Smith said it’s tough to tell how his team stacks up against everyone else at this point.
The Wave won handily at last year’s state meet, finishing 47 points ahead of second-place Madison Central and 89.5 points ahead of third-place Biloxi.
The unknown doesn’t bother Lucas. Rather, he embraces it.
“You don’t have everybody coming back like you’ve had, and it’s been nice,” he said. “Now it’s like, all right, what have we got to do? So, it’s fun.”