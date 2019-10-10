FULTON • Shannon got beat by the other Chandler on Thursday night.
The Red Raiders did a fine job of hemming in Ike Chandler, the prolific Itawamba AHS running back. But it was Ike’s younger brother, Tae Chandler, who closed the door in the Indians’ 22-14 win.
The sophomore strong safety grabbed an interception and took it 60 yards to the end zone with 3:43 left to kill a promising Shannon drive and help keep his team undefeated.
“They had a drive going, and Tae broke on it,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “Saw it coming, broke on it beautifully and took it to the house.”
For Itawamba (8-0, 2-0 Division 2-4A), the Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, this was only its second game of the season decided by single digits. It was the kind of grind-it-out win Hoots was glad to see.
Shannon (3-5, 1-1) made it tough by limiting Ike Chandler, who had more than 1,400 rushing yards entering the game. He was held to 69 yards on 17 carries, his lowest output since early last season, when he was battling an injury.
“We had some busts up front,” Hoots said. “(Shannon) did some things we weren’t ready for, and we found a way to grind it out.”
Shannon out-gained IAHS in total yardage, 349-170. The Red Raiders’ offense worked best when tailback Sentwali White could find a rhythm.
He capped an 80-yard drive with a 3-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, leaving IAHS with a 15-14 lead.
The Indians’ two offensive touchdowns came in the second quarter. Sistrunk broke off a 56-yard run for a 7-0 lead, and then Ike Chandler scored from 1 yard just before halftime for a 15-8 edge.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Shannon had gone from its own 3-yard line to Itawamba’s 37 when Tae Chandler jumped a screen pass for the decisive pick-six.
Point Man: Shannon’s White rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.
Talking Point: “There ain’t nothing good to talk about. We ain’t going to win no division championship.” – Shannon coach Darryl Carter
Notes
• Sistrunk had 75 rushing yards for IAHS, with 74 of those yards coming in the first half.
• Ike Chandler sealed the game on defense with an interception on fourth down.
• Next week, Shannon hosts South Pontotoc, while Itawamba visits Mooreville.