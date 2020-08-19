OXFORD • Competing comes naturally to Catherine Bianco.
She’s the youngest child of longtime Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco. She has four older brothers, three of whom are Division I baseball players.
Catherine’s sport of choice is volleyball, and she’s quite good at it. The Oxford junior plays setter, and last season she recorded 756 assists, 288 digs and 91 kills.
“Definitely with four older brothers, it made me very competitive, and with my dad, very competitive,” she said. “Always wanted to be the best. I feel like I had a pretty normal childhood, I was just born really competitive.”
This season, Catherine Bianco will need to be more than just a good player. The Lady Chargers have a new coach, Ashley Martin, who spent last year at Wayne County. She replaces Kacie Hengler, who was not retained after leading Oxford to a 22-15-1 record and a berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
Oxford has no seniors this year, which means players like Bianco will have to lead the team through this transition.
“You get a new coach, you’ve just got to figure out a way to bond, and the team’s figured that out pretty fast,” Bianco said prior to a practice last week.
Martin, 25, has also coached at Vicksburg. She was at Abilene Christian University in Texas prior to taking the Wayne County job.
When the Oxford job came open, it gave her a chance to be close to her parents, who live here. Martin inherits a team that, despite having no seniors, returns a good bit of experience.
Killer elite
Besides Bianco, there’s junior right side hitter Ainsley Tacke and sophomore outside hitter Brianna Lyons. That pair combined for 581 kills last season.
Martin said when she first met the team in late May, the focus was on the future.
“We didn’t really talk about the past or what happened,” Martin said. “We just talked about what our goals were for the season, what we wanted to do this season, and what that looked like going forward.”
Martin said she’s expecting big things from Bianco this fall, partly because of the position she plays. The two talk almost daily about what Bianco is expected to do as a leader during practices and matches.
“Setters are expected to run the court,” Martin said. “They’re expected to be almost coaches on the court, because coaches can’t be on the court during a game. There are a lot of things setters have to know, and she knows those things.”
Oxford opens the season Aug. 24 at Horn Lake.