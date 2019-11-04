Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Bulldogs’ 54-24 victory at Arkansas.
Hill ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, averaging 11.1 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Columbus had 198 yards and all three of his scores in the first half.
It is the first SEC honor for Hill this season and second of his career.
Hill continues to led the league with 1,027 yards and nine TDs and is averaging 114.1 yards per game.
Also receiving recognition from the conference office this week were Tennessee’s Bryce Thompson (defense), Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship (special teams) and Andrew Thomas (offensive line), Auburn’s Derrick Brown (defensive line) and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (freshman).
Logan Lowery