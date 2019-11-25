The top two ground-gainers in the SEC are among the finalists for the Conerly Trophy, presented annually to the top college football player in Mississippi.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee are among the nominees from the state’s 10 football-playing universities.
So is Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham, a former Oxford High School standout and two-time Daily Journal offensive player of the year.
Plumlee, a freshman, is averaging 123.6 rushing yards a game. He has not been eligible for NCAA statistical record-keeping, but that will change after Ole Miss and MSU play on Thursday night.
Hill, a sophomore, is averaging 110.5 rushing yards a game.
Abraham, a senior, has thrown for 3,147 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping the Golden Eagles to a 7-4 record.
Other nominees are Delta State defensive back Junior Faulk, Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton, Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, Mississippi College quarterback/defensive back Detric Hawthorn, Belhaven quarterback Hunter McEachern, Mississippi Valley State defensive back Tracy Thompkins and Millsaps defensive end Liam Vincifora.
The winner will be announced Dec. 3.