Mississippi State placed two players on the Associated Press All-SEC team, which was released on Monday.
Junior running back Kylin Hill was a first team selection after leading the conference with 1,347 rushing yards. Senior defensive end Chauncey Rivers was added to the second team after topping the Bulldogs with five sacks during the regular season.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were unanimous first team choices.
Burrow was also the unanimous SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year while LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was honored as SEC Newcomer of the Year whiel his coach, Ed Orgeron, received SEC Coach of the Year.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt were the only two schools that did not have a player picked to the first or second team.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
---
u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU
u-Unanimous selection
x-Ties
Logan Lowery