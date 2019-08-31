NEW ORLEANS • Kylin Hill rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown in Mississippi State’s 38-28 victory over Louisiana inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday.
Hill’s touchdown was one of five the Bulldogs’ offense produced on the day while their defense forced five Ragin’ Cajun turnovers.
MSU graduate transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens threw for 236 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding a rushing score.
The Bulldogs led 35-14 early in the fourth quarter but a pair of late Louisiana touchdowns made things interesting. But State was able to seal its season-opening victory on a 37-yard field goal by Jordan Lawless with 1:02 left.
EXTRA POINTS
TURNING POINT: The Bulldogs appeared to be in good shape to go up by two scores after Cameron Dantzler intercepted a pass on Louisiana’s first play. Four plays later however, Stevens was blindsided by a corner blitz, fumbled the football and MSU failed to score the rest of the first quarter.
POINT MAN: Stevens accounted for three touchdowns in his first career start. He completed a 31-yard TD to Osirus Mitchell on the opening drive of the game and later had a 12-yard scoring strike to Austin Williams along with a 4-yard touchdown run of his own.
TALKING POINT: “We won but we’ve got a lot of stuff to work on.” – MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson