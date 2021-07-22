Hobson leads Red Sox into Senior Legion state tourney By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 22, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hobson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Having Caleb Hobson in the lineup can make a world of difference for the Pontotoc Red Sox.He’ll be there this weekend for the American Senior Legion State Tournament, which begins today at Golden Wave Field in Tupelo. Pontotoc will face Panola at 7 p.m.Hobson is Pontotoc’s only player with junior college experience. As a freshman for Northwest, he led the team in batting average (.344) and stolen bases (17).Hobson has missed a few games for the Red Sox (13-4). His presence could have a huge impact on the outcome of the state tournament.“It’s a big difference,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “… He’s probably a lot of the energy on the team now.”Hobson, who bats leadoff, has played center field and shortstop this season for the Sox. Browning said he’ll be in center field this weekend.“He’s got so much ability out there. He saves a bunch of runs because he can run them down,” Browning said.Hobson alone won’t be enough to bring Pontotoc its first state title since 2016. Tupelo (21-2) is the odds-on favorite to win the tournament.If the Red Sox win tonight, they would face the 49ers at 9 a.m. Friday.But, first things first. Logan Stewart will start on the mound tonight; he started against Panola on July 14 in a 14-0 Pontotoc win.If the Red Sox can stretch their pitching, Browning believes they have a chance to make a title run.“You never have the pitching depth you need,” he said with a wry laugh. “I’ve got four or five guys that can throw, and then if I just get in a jam, I could run somebody else in.” brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Red Sox Pontotoc Red Sox Having Caleb Hobson Sport Baseball Tournament Nickey Browning Center Field Tupelo Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists