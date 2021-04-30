OXFORD – Flexibility wasn’t an issue for Gunnar Hoglund. He made the South Carolina lineup look stiff.
The Game 1 starter for No. 19 Ole Miss was a late scratch from last week’s start against LSU with what Rebels’ coach Mike Bianco described as excessive stiffness.
He rebounded in a big way Friday limiting No. 12 South Carolina to one hit in 6.0 innings in a 5-1 win before 8,581 at Swayze Field.
On graduation weekend at Ole Miss Hoglund was the professor in a dual of top-100 prospects as ranked by Baseball America.
Hoglund retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced. He gave up a leadoff single in the second then retired 15 straight.
The Gamecocks (26-13, 11-8 SEC) didn’t reach second base until two-hole hitter Josiah Sightler homered off Derek Diamond to lead off the seventh.
Hoglund walked none and struck out nine with 57 strikes in 73 pitches.
“It was awesome to be back out there competing. I was chomping at the bit last week. I got a little tired at the end of the sixth, but other than that it was really good,” he said.
The Rebels (29-12, 11-8 SEC) got to South Carolina right-hander Thomas Farr with two runs in the first and three more in the third.
Hayden Dunhurst had an RBI single, TJ McCants a sacrifice fly in the first.
Jacob Gonzalez and Justin Bench had RBI hits in the fourth.
South Carolina had just three baserunners for the game.
Diamond settled down after the home run and allowed a two-out walk in the seventh, nothing in the eighth.
Taylor Broadway struck out the side in order in the ninth.
Bianco said he was watching command and velocity to determine when to pull Hoglund.
"He wanted to pitch last week, you could see it in his face. He was just super-adrenalized out there. Sometimes when the adrenaline wears off you hit a wall. The velocity started to tick down, and we wanted to get him out of there to protect him," Bianco said.