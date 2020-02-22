OXFORD – Gunnar Hoglund struck out a career-high 12 Xavier batters, and No. 17 Ole Miss claimed the series with a 9-0 win against Xavier before 9,136 fans at Swayze Field Saturday.
Game 3 is at noon Sunday.
Hoglund, a right-hander, went 6.0 innings with two hits and two walks. His slider was particularly effective.
Three Ole Miss pitchers combined on a no-hitter Friday. Xavier’s first hit of the weekend was a third-inning bunt that squirted between Hoglund and third baseman Tyler Keenan and went unfielded.
Later catcher Natale Monastra doubled off the left field wall.
“The first couple of innings I was jazzed up. From inning 3 on I was really able to use that (slider). It worked well for me today,” Hoglund said.
Command of the fastball and change-up, along with the slider, has helped Hoglund work deeper into games in a less stressful manner than last season.
Before a five-run eighth the Rebels (5-1) scored all of their runs on home runs, a two-run shot by Cael Baker in the third and another by Hayden Dunhurst in the fifth.
It was the second home in two days for Dunhurst, his second two-hit game in the series as well.
Junior shortstop Anthony Servideo had a three-run home run in the eighth, his third. He’s never hit four in a season.
As a freshman last year Hoglund, a right-hander, didn’t pick up his first win until his fifth start and didn’t go 6.0 innings until his 10th start.
He got strong relief help from senior right-hander Austin Miller who came on in the seventh and struck out five of the six batters he faced.
Freshman Cole Baker pitched the ninth.
For the weekend Ole Miss pitching has 29 strikeouts and no runs allowed.
Ole Miss pitchers have thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings starting with the 10th inning against Alcorn State Wednesday.
“We no-hit them last night. We’ve all seen where you throw a shutout the night before then come out the next day, and it’s tough to get them out,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Gunnar was terrific today.”