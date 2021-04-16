STARKVILLE – Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund gave the Rebels a winning effort but didn’t get the win.
Hoglund went into the Game 1 of a crucial series against Mississippi State ranked second nationally with 78 strikeouts.
Given recent struggles in the bullpen the Rebels are hoping for strong starting pitching through the weekend.
Hoglund gave up only four hits in 109 pitches, but two of them were long, and when runs were at a premium the three he allowed were enough for him to be charged with the loss in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 win.
"I made some pitches. They took advantage of some. I was just trying to battle and compete and go as long as I can," Hoglund said.
MSU scored two runs on three hits and an error off Ole Miss reliever Derek Diamond – until this week the Game 3 starter – in the eighth.
Hoglund gave up three earned runs in seven innings. He walked none and struck out nine.
MSU’s Kamren James led off the bottom of the fourth with a game-tying home run.
In the sixth Bulldogs two-hole hitter hitter Tanner Allen tripled when his ball split Ole Miss outfielders Kevin Graham and TJ McCants and reached the wall in left-center. He then scored on James’ fly ball to left as MSU took a 3-2 lead.
The Rebels led briefly, 2-1, when McCants homered with one out off MSU starter Christian MacLeod.
MacLeod lasted just five innings, but that’s part of the game plan for the Bulldogs who feature a strong bullpen.
The Rebels needed Hoglund to go a long way, and that looked dicey after he threw 24 pitches in the first inning.
Hoglund started the game with a called strikeout against Rowdey Jordan, but then Allen and James touched him for back-to-back hits, Allen a double to center and James a run-scoring single to left.
"We just have to make good pitches. It's a tough environment, but we have to block out the noise and compete," Hoglund said.
Ole Miss tied the game at 1 when Cael Baker singled and scored in the third.
Hoglund settled in with better command after the first and retired the Bulldogs in order in the second and third striking out the side in the third.
He finished the sixth with a fly ball and was strong in the seventh as he retired the side in order picking up strikeouts eight and nine along the way.
“We ran his pitch count up in the first inning, and that was good, but he settled down and was pretty good in those middle innings,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.