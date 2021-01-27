FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Turns out Ole Miss wasn’t the only team with a defensive mindset.
The Rebels’ 1-3-1 was effective in the early minutes against Arkansas, but the Razorbacks had an answer in a 74-59 win at Bud Walton Arena.
Ole Miss was just 1 for 16 from 3-point range and was forced to hit contested mid-range jumpers, a model it couldn’t sustain as the Razorbacks pushed a 12-point halftime advantage to 20 in the middle of the second half.
The Rebels missed their first 14 3-point shots. Freshman Matthew Murrell broke the streak with 9 minutes, 44 seconds to play, his make cutting the Rebels’ deficit to 53-36.
After a fast start by Ole Miss Arkansas’ double-teaming guards made the Rebels’ uncomfortable, and when Ole Miss players threw lazy cross-court passes the Hogs took advantage.
“They just yuk it up. They take two guys and run them at the ball in the halfcourt. We worked on it all week. We couldn’t make plays. Somebody has to make a play, and we couldn’t make a play. We had open shots, but nobody in the paint could make us better,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
The Rebels (8-7, 3-5 SEC) won twice last week as they held back-to-back SEC opponents to 50 points or fewer for the first time since 1982.
Turnovers and transition baskets helped Ole Miss take an early 9-5 lead, but the Rebels got a taste of their own medicine when defense keyed a 17-4 run for Arkansas.
Both teams forced six turnovers in the first half, but the Razorbacks turned theirs into 13 points.
Arkansas struggled against the 1-3-1, missing shots, turning it over or at least going deep into the shot clock.
The Rebels, though weren’t able to set up in their signature defense as much as Davis would have liked since they were 0 for 9 from 3-point range in the first half.
The Rebels didn’t score in the last 2:05 and trailed 37-25 at the break.
Ole Miss guards Devontae Shuler and Jarkel Joiner had averaged 39.3 points in the previous three games. They hit most of those mid-range shots – including 9 for 9 from Shuler – but were a combined 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
Collectively the Rebels shot 58.5 percent inside the arc but 6.3 percent outside it.
“We’re 15 games in, and it’s a pretty good sculpture of who you are as a team. We’re struggling to score,” Davis said. “It’s our inability to generate points by some guys we thought were going to be able to score, and we’re struggling. I take full responsibility for that. We’ve got to get better on defense and hang our hat on that.”