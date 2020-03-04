Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.