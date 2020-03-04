JACKSON – St. Andrew's jumped ahead early and held off a second-half rally to punch its ticket to the MHSAA Class 3A state championship.
St. Andrew's beat Holly Springs, 64-54, in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament held at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Saints (28-6) will play the winner of Velma Jackson and Houston in the state championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ole Miss.
Holly Springs (25-8) was eliminated.
Trailing 5-3 after giving up two early baskets, St. Andrew's closed the first quarter on a 20-4 run over the last six minutes to jump ahead 23-9. That was all the separation the Saints needed.
Rashad Bolden scored 12 points and Jake Dowdell had added nine points in the first quarter. The two were a combined 8 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
“They just made shots and we didn’t,” Holly Springs coach Kenzaki Jones said. “They played a great game. No excuses, we just got behind. We fought back in it but free throws and missed layups. It just wasn’t our time.”
His Hawks cut the lead to seven points in the second quarter, but Bolden scored nine straight points to close the quarter and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put St. Andrew's up 36-24.
Bolden had 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting at halftime.
“He does everything for us,” St. Andrew's coach Brian Cronin said. “He’s been starting for me since eighth grade and he’s already got a state championship under his belt. He’s composed and has a lot of experience. He’s just a killer.”
St. Andrew's led 53-42 at the end of the third quarter, then the Hawks cut the lead to 57-52 with 4:33 left in the game. Following that, the Hawks missed the front end of consecutive one-and-ones, and Bolden secured the game with six free throws. Holly Springs’ only points after cutting it to two points came on a late layup by Dylan King.
Derek Fountain led the Hawks with 21 points.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Bolden scored 12 points during St. Andrews’ 20-4 run in the first quarter.
Point Maker: Bolden finished 9 of 16 from the floor and was 17 of 19 from the free throw line for his game-high 36 points.
Talking Point: “The ball just didn’t go our way when we needed it to. We had some opportunities and chances, we just didn’t get there.” – Kenzaki Jones