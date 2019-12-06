Mississippi State is currently in the midst a major official visit weekend for the class of 2020.
But the Bulldogs added a 2021 commitment from their own backyard on Friday. Starkville three-star running back Amariyon Howard pledged his services to State ahead of early offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder carried 140 times for 833 yards and six touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets this season. He also hauled in 18 passes for 205 yards and two more scores and returned nine kickoffs for 256 yards.
Howard is the third 2021 commitment for the Bulldogs and the No. 10 prospect in the state according to 247Sports.com.
