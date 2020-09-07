Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson abruptly stepped down on Monday, four days after opening the season with a 32-21 homefield loss to South Alabama.
It’s the first change of leadership at a major college program in this pandemic-delayed season.
Hopson, 51, was in his fifth season with the Golden Eagles. He posted a 28-23 record and led the team to three bowl games with one win.
“Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday’s game to discuss what was on his heart,” USM Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said in a statement. “After much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed.”
Assistant coach Scotty Walden will serve as the interim head coach for the Golden Eagles, who are off until a Sept 19 game at home against Louisiana Tech.
Hopson, head coach at Alcorn State for four seasons (2012-15), had two previous stints as an assistant at Southern Miss.
“After heartfelt discussion with Jeremy, we have come to a mutual agreement for me to step down as head coach,” Hopson said in a statement. "I am in total agreement with this change in leadership and truly believe it is in the best interest of the players, coaches and this entire program.”
The Southern Miss move comes a week after another Mississippi college football program created a head coaching vacancy with an unexpected move. Jackson State, which won’t play this fall due to the pandemic, announced last Monday that it had decided to not renew John Hendrick's contract.