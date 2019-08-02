OXFORD -- Shortly after Ole Miss coach Matt Luke wrapped up his media day interviews late Thursday he got some good recruiting news as Horn Lake linebacker Jakivuan Brown announced his commitment for the Rebels.
Brown, a three-star recruit on the 247Sports composite list, was previously committed to Mississippi State.
He is rated the No. 51 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 23 player in Mississippi.
Brown said he made the decision after talking with his coaches and parents.
"I've decided to commit to the University of Mississippi and close my recruitment," he wrote on Twitter. "Please respect my decision."
Ole Miss gained a commitment from Horn Lake's Josaih Hayes, a four-star defensive tackle, in early June.