HOOVER, Ala., - Gus Malzahn’s name is becoming synonymous with the hot seat.
After another 8-5 season and a fifth place finish within the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division, Malzahn’s job is back in jeopardy at Auburn.
“I’ve got a job that expects to win championships and I expect to win championships,” Malzahn said. “I knew that when I signed up. In the years that we win championships, it’s good. In the years that we don’t, it’s hot seat this and hot seat that. I think in my six years, four have been this same rodeo. It’s just part of the job description.”
Malzahn is 53-27 during his time on the plains as a head coach and has taken the Tigers to a bowl game each year. Auburn went 12-2 and lost in the national championship game during Malzahn’s first season and represented the West in the SEC Championship Game in 2017.
However, the Tigers have been held to eight or fewer wins in four of the last five seasons.
Malzahn will attempt to restore the faith of the Auburn fan base this year and will resume his duties as the offensive play caller after a three-year hiatus.
“That’s who I am, I’m an offensive guy and that’s what got me to where I’m at,” Malzahn said. “Three years ago I got advice and all that and of course, I made a mistake. I decided to get back to being me and calling plays.”
The Tigers remain undecided at quarterback and have a pair of freshman battling for the starting job. Joey Gatewood made his collegiate debut last season in Auburn’s Music City Bowl win over Purdue but maintained his redshirt status.
True freshman Bo Nix, son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, enrolled in January and went through spring practices with the Tigers.
“Both of them are very athletic and can create things when things break down,” Malzahn said. “They’ve got big time arms and both of them are hungry for the job. We’ll figure it out in fall camp and we’ll name the starter, whichever one of those guys give us the best chance of winning.”
Former Mississippi State signee Cord Sanberg is Auburn’s No. 3 signal caller. The former four-star signed with the Bulldogs in 2012 before spending six seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies’ farm system.
Sandberg retired from baseball and enrolled at Auburn last year, playing in one game.
While the quarterback job remains up for grabs, Malzahn knows one criteria his starting signal caller will have.
“Our quarterbacks will be run threats,” Malzahn said. “When you have a run threat at quarterback it really does change things from a defensive standpoint. From a play-calling standpoint, it gives you a lot more flexibility too.”