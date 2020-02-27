FULTON • Gabe Richardson and Jacolby Williams could hardly miss Thursday night.
The senior guards combined for 47 points as Baldwyn throttled Pine Grove, 70-45, in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 1A playoffs at Davis Event Center.
Richardson scored 25 points and made 5 of 8 from 3-point range, while Williams made all eight of his field goal attempts and finished with 22 points.
As a team, Baldwyn shot 25 of 40 (62.5%) from the floor, including 10 of 17 (58.8%) from 3-point range.
“That’s probably one of the best shooting games that we’ve had all year,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said.
The Bearcats (17-12) were hot from the start, racing out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. Richardson drained a pair of 3-pointers toward the end of the period, including a buzzer beater.
He kept it up in the second quarter with three more triples, and Baldwyn led 37-19 at the half.
Pine Grove (27-6), normally a strong-shooting team, made just 16 of 54 (29.6%) and missed its first 12 shots from 3-point range.
“That’s kind of been our thing all year – if you come in and shoot it well, you’re going to have a shot,” Pine Grove coach Jake Walker said. “If they do, we’ve got to match it, and we sure didn’t match it. We were ice cold.”
Carson Rowland led the Panthers with 21 points, while Cade Wilder had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Williams was big on the glass for Baldwyn, grabbing 12 rebounds. His midseason return from an ankle injury has proven big for the Bearcats, who have won 11 of their last 15 games.
“He’s one of our offensive leaders, but he gets stops on the defensive end. He’s a tough matchup offensively and defensively,” Goolsby said.
Baldwyn will head to Jackson to face West Tallahatchie at noon Monday in the semifinals.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After closing the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, Richardson hit two more quick ones in the second for a 23-7 lead.
Point Maker: Richardson shot 9 of 14 from the floor.
Talking Point: “Gabe taking a lot of pressure off of me and the other guys doing his thing, that makes it easier on us.” – Williams