OXFORD – At various times of struggle this season Ole Miss players said they remained confident that shots would fall.
Wednesday night they were right.
Ole Miss put three players in double figures and shot 56.9 percent for the game in knocking off No. 10 Missouri 80-59 before a socially distanced crowd of 10 percent of capacity at The Pavilion.
It’s the third-straight win for Ole Miss (11-8, 6-6 SEC) and the fifth in seven games. It’s also the second win in eight days against at top-15 opponent.
The Rebels defeated No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 here last Tuesday. They play at South Carolina Saturday.
Jarkel Joiner shed recent struggles and led Ole Miss with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He was 10 for 31 over his last three games when the night began.
Joiner was lethal with his mid-range jump shots.
“We scouted it, and we knew that (center Jeremiah) Tilmon would sag off a little bit. I felt I could get my mid-range off, and I hit a couple of shots,” Joiner said.
Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez each had 15.
Ole Miss began the night ninth in the SEC in field goal percentage (44.0) and last in 3-point percentage (27.9).
The Rebels shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range led by Shuler’s 5-for-9 effort.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said the Tennessee win was an infusion of confidence.
“We’re starting to look like the team we envisioned,” he said. “We felt like if we could just make a few 3s, and we made eight of them tonight. When we can do that we think we can play with anybody.”
The Ole Miss lead peaked at 24 on a short bucket by K.J. Buffen with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left.
The Rebels hit seven of their first nine shots in the first half and six of their first eight in the second.
They had to work extra hard to take a 42-37 halftime lead because at the game’s outset the Rebels allowed Missouri shooters to set their feet and square into clean looks.
Ole Miss shot 61.5 percent in the first half, but Missouri wasn’t far behind at 53.8.
Ole Miss forced turnovers on Missouri’s last three first-half possessions to take that five-point lead, and when Shuler hit back-to-back 3s in the first 5 minutes of the second half the Rebels had pushed their lead to 16.
Energy off the bench from Buffen was a big part of the first half.
Buffen missed the Tennessee game for what Davis called “personal reasons” and played sparingly in the 86-84 overtime win at Auburn.
Davis said Buffen was much more engaged in practice early in the week, and it carried over to the game when he had six points, three rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots and an assist in the first half.
He finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
“You knew it was coming. We knew he would play well. He was well-rounded. He guarded his tail off, and he was really good,” Davis said.