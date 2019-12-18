Houston’s Calvin McMillian stayed true to his commitment and signed his National Letter of Intent with Mississippi State on Wednesday morning, the first day of the 2020 early signing period.
McMillian, a 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive lineman, committed to the Bulldogs back in March and never budged. He is a 3-star lineman and is rated as the No. 66 offensive tackle in the country.
“I’ve loved Mississippi State since I was a child,” McMillian said. “The environment is awesome and they’re so welcoming there. Every time you see somebody, it’s not a handshake, it’s a hug. I love it.”
McMillian said that he and MSU coach Joe Moorhead have formed a special connection and bond since he committed, and Moorhead texts him almost every day checking on him and asks him how he is doing.
That went a long way with him staying with his initial pledge.
“I just really liked how they checked on me so much,” McMillian said. “That showed how much they cared for me and showed that they’re going to continue to care about me and they’re going to treat me well as a player and as a student-athlete.”
McMillian has been a force for Houston the last few seasons. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 30-10 record over his three years of starting and had a 78% blocking grade this season with 54 pancake blocks.
The last two seasons, he has also played on defense and tallied 64 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception in his career.
“He has a really high ceiling and isn’t close to where he could be,” Houston coach Ty Hardin said. “With his size, his agility and athleticism is impressive, and I think that’s what the coaches saw. You have a guy who can move around like a receiver or running back and he’s 300 pounds. That’s attractive.”
West Point All-Americans
Two former area stars also signed on Wednesday. Terence Cherry and Jason Brownlee, both from West Point, signed with Southern Miss out of East Mississippi CC.
Brownlee was a first-team NJCAA All-American this year after catching 75 passes for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cherry was a second-team NJCAA All-American after recording 29 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 8 sacks and three force fumbles.