HOUSTON • Points were definitely going to be at a premium as two of the top defenses in Class 3A squared off in the second round of the playoffs.
Both Houston and North Panola’s defenses lived up to their billing and more. But in the end it was the Hilltoppers who survived and advanced with an 8-6 victory on Friday night.
“Our kids are tough as all get out and are resilient,” said Houston coach Ty Hardin. “It’s just a testament to them how tough they are. I’m so proud of our defense. I told them if they held them to under 14 points that I’d owe them a steak, so I’ll owe them a steak tomorrow.”
Each team struggled to move the ball in the opening half, combining for just 10 yards rushing. Houston (9-3) ran 12 times for eight yards while the visiting Cougars (8-4) carried 20 times for two yards.
However, North Panola found the end zone first as Caddarius Pride scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the 37-yard line and scored three plays later as Derrion Pulphus connected with Shemar Crawford on a 35-yard pass. Bobby Townsend took care of the two-point conversion.
“I told them to keep their nose to the ground and something good is going to happen,” Hardin said. “In the first half, we beat ourselves a lot of times and put ourselves in bad situations. But once we had that lead, that’s all we wanted.”
Houston will play at Noxubee County next Friday. The Tigers defeated the Hilltoppers 19-12 in Macon on Oct. 4.
Extra points
Turning point: Houston had a 36-yard touchdown run by Crawford called back in the second quarter due to a clipping penalty.
Point man: Townsend broke multiple tackles as he bullied his way into the end zone for a two-point conversion that proved to be the difference in the ballgame.
Talking point: “Our defense really locked down tonight. I think we did a pretty good job by holding them to six points. Coach told us that if he held the under 14 points that we’d win the game.” – Houston lineman Calvin McMillan, a Mississippi State commitment.
Notes
• Houston’s defense had six sacks. Allen Robertson had 3.5 sacks, Rish Alford had two sacks and Townsend had a half-sack.
• North Panola senior right guard Undreious Wooten was ejected during the third quarter for slamming his helmet down multiple times on the field.