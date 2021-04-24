STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team will look a lot different next season, but head coach Ben Howland is excited for the upcoming changes.
Following the news of freshman Deivon Smith and sophomore Quinten Post entering the transfer portal in the last few weeks, Howland announced that Abdul Ado will not be returning for a second senior season.
The 6-foot-11 forward could've chosen to return for one more season due to the NCAA’s COVID eligibility rule, but Howland said Ado will pursue a professional career.
Ado started 130 of the 131 career games in which he appeared. He averaged 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and recorded 248 blocks.
“Abdul is not going to be back with us,” Howland said in his end-of-the-year press conference. “Abdul is, I believe, going to keep all of his options open but I think he is looking to try to play professionally.
"I’m so appreciative for all he gave to this program and all he did to help us have success in his time. I love Abdul and will always be thankful for him.”
The Bulldogs could also see sophomore D.J. Stewart, the team’s second-leading scorer, leave the program.
Stewart averaged 16 points per game this year and entered his name in the NBA draft. He did not sign with an agent so he can withdraw his name at any time.
But with the players leaving and Stewart possibly going to the NBA, Howland and Mississippi State have also welcomed two players from the transfer portal.
North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks and Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries both announced their transfers and have already signed with the program.
Both are former four-star recruits out of high school and have already established themselves at the college level.
Brooks averaged 9.3 points and 6 rebounds in 130 games with the Tar Heels, and Jeffries averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 47 games at Memphis.
That leaves the MSU team with one scholarship left to give, and Howland is targeting a true guard with it. Oregon point guard Jalen Terry has expressed interest in Mississippi State and announced on Twitter that he is choosing between the Bulldogs and DePaul.
Those additions, plus the return of leading scorer Iverson Molinar (16.7 ppg) and the Tolu Smith, the SEC’s leading rebounder from last year, has Howland quite excited about the future of his MSU program.
“Buy your season tickets now,” Howland said. “Get on board now. We’re going to be good and this is going to be fun. The Hump is going to rock.”