TUPELO – Dalton Hughes is ready for a new normal.
The Tupelo outside linebacker has been through a lot during his high school career, suffering season-ending injuries as both a sophomore and senior. The latter injury – which, like the first one, occurred two games into the season – had Hughes worried that his scholarship offer from South Alabama might be in peril.
Those fears were doubled when a new head coach, Kane Wommack, was hired last weekend. Those fears were then erased when Hughes spoke with Wommack on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he signed with the Jaguars.
“It’s a relief. Everything panned out,” Hughes said during a signing ceremony at Lost Pizza Co. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait for what the future has in store.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder played only one full season at Tupelo. As a junior, he recorded 56 tackles – including 48 solo – 5.5 sacks and an interception. He did that after recovering from a broken femur.
He was off to a great start in 2020, making 21 tackles before being sidelined by a foot injury.
“It felt too normal,” Hughes said. “It shouldn’t have felt normal. Just back in that routine of therapy, therapy, therapy.”
Wommack, a former South Alabama assistant, has been the defensive coordinator at Indiana the past two years. His “Swarm D” scheme has produced one of the best defenses in the Big Ten this fall.
“I want to get after the quarterback, so I think it’s going to utilize all my abilities,” said Hughes, who is a rangy linebacker with the ability to cover a lot of ground, and quickly.
First-year Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin said he believes Hughes could add another 30 or 40 pounds to his frame without compromising his natural talents.
“I’m excited he’s getting this opportunity,” Hardin said. “He’s had some bad luck through his career. It’s about time he had some good luck, because he works his tail off, and he deserves this moment.”