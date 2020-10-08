SHANNON • Both Itawamba AHS and Shannon’s defenses have been great at forcing turnovers this season.
On Thursday, it was the Indians’ defense that prevailed with six turnovers to cling to a 12-6 win within Division 2-4A play.
“That’s something we practice. We preach turnovers. We preach getting the ball out. We work it every day in practice, and it carries over into the games,” IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said.
IAHS (3-2, 2-0) led 12-6 after a pair of field goals (22, 26 yards) from Maddox Hendricks in the fourth quarter.
Shannon (3-3, 1-1) moved the ball into IAHS territory before a flurry of flags backed it past midfield in the closing minutes. Quarterback Jamarcus Shines raced up the field for a 34-yard gain inside the Indians’ 25-yard line with 1:01 to play.
On the next play, IAHS safety Marquion Green raced in for the strip sack, and the ball was recovered by Ethan Shotts to seal the victory.
“We called a timeout right there and I got them over to the sidelines, and told them we had to get the ball back right here,” said Hoots. “We were able to make the play.”
Issac Smith came away with the Indians’ second interception of the night as the first quarter expired. On the first play of the second quarter, Tae Chandler scored the game’s only offensive touchdown from 31 yards out for the 6-0 lead.
Shannon responded with a scoop-and-score from Luther Foster with 7:07 left in the first half to the game at 6-6.
Extra points
Turning Point: Keegon Johnson blocked a Shannon punt and fell on the ball at the 11-yard line to set up Hendricks’ 26-yard field goal with 4:58 to play.
Point Man: Chandler rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, and he added an interception on defense.
Talking Point: “He did an awesome job kicking the football for us. That was two big field goals that we needed.” – Hoots on Hendricks.
Notes
• Jamarcus Shines rushed for 108 yards for Shannon.
• Shannon outgained IAHS 287-125 in total offense.
• Next week, IAHS hosts Mooreville, while Shannon goes to South Pontotoc.