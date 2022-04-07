FULTON – Itawamba AHS softball came into Thursday night's Division 1-4A matchup versus Tishomingo County with little room for error if it wanted to make it to the postseason.
The Lady Indians (11-6-1, 4-3) got the win they needed, shocking the third-ranked Lady Braves (16-4, 4-3) with an 8-7 walkoff win in extra innings.
"Total team effort," IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann said. "This (win) gives us a little more breathing room, gives us a win against a quality team."
IAHS started the scoring with a bang. Kaitlynn King drilled a solo homer to left in the first to give the Lady Indians the early 1-0 lead.
But Tish County answered with a solo shot of its own. Hailey Hill blasted her round-tripper to left-center field in the second, tying the game 1-1.
The Lady Braves tacked on another run in the third. But IAHS capitalized on a pair of errors in the bottom half of the inning to rack up three more runs and take a 4-2 lead.
But the lead was short-lived. Allie Sanders' single to left drove in two runs to tie the game, and Eden Akers' sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run to put Tish County up 5-4. The Lady Braves padded their lead with another run in the sixth.
Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, the Lady Indians caught a break. Tish County shortstop Madelyn Wadkins mishandled a Chloe McClain grounder, booting the ball across the infield and allowing IAHS to score two to tie the game 6-6.
Tish County began the eighth inning with a free runner on second per the extra-inning rule. The Lady Braves took full advantage, moving the runner up with a sacrifice bunt and scoring on Wadkins' sacrifice fly. But Tish County's scoring stopped there as it took a slim 7-6 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
IAHS made good use of its free runner as well. The tying run scored when a throw home missed its mark. Pinch-hitter Alden Kline, a seventh grader, knocked an infield single to short, advancing Marli Larabee to third. In the ensuing at-bat, a pass ball allowed Larabee to rush home and squeeze in the game-winning run.
"We couldn't make the plays on defense, they deserved it and we didn't," Tish County head coach Jerry Long said. "That's about all you can say."
Kline earned the win in relief for the Lady Indians, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out two in 3 1/3 innings of work. Layla Owens earned the start and gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Rylie Bearden went the distance in the circle for Tish County and took the loss, surrendering three earned runs on eight hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Kaylee Owens led IAHS at the plate with a pair of singles, with King's solo homer being another highlight. Maddyx McNatt notched three singles to lead Tish County, while Madelyn Wadkins added a double along with Hill's solo blast.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: IAHS entered the bottom of the seventh down two runs. The two scores they pushed across on Tish County's error gave the Lady Indians a much-needed spark.
Big Stat: Tish County gave up four unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined.
Coach Speak: "They made the plays on defense. We didn't. They won the ballgame." – Long