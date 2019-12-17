Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Tabreea Gandy was named the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
The 5-foot-3 Gandy hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the Lady Indians’ 66-64 win over Northwest Mississippi last Monday.
The Starkville native scored 22 points and tied a career high with 11 rebounds. She also had five assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help ICC improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in North Division play.
“Tabreea is a tremendous athlete and well-deserving of this award,” said head coach Robin Porter. “I couldn’t be more proud to see all the hard work and dedication she has put into this season pay off with this honor.”
ICC will return to the hardwood on Saturday, January 4, when the Lady Indians visit Volunteer State CC in Gallatin, Tennessee.