Itawamba Community College dropped a 22-20 decision to Coahoma Community College in the North Division opener in Fulton Thursday night.
The Indians (1-2, 0-1 MACCC North) scored late in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to RJ Wilson (Independence) from Dylan Faulk (Hernando) to cut the Tigers’ lead to two, 22-20, and opted to go for the two-point attempt. However, luck wasn’t on the Tribe’s side as the pass fell incomplete.
With 2:40 left in the game, the Indians had a chance at a final drive, but were unable to move the ball down the field, coming up short on the fourth down, and giving the Tigers the 22-20 victory.
Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.) continued to be a bright spot for the Indians as he picked up his third and fourth touchdowns this season as well as 118 yards on five receptions.
Freshman quarterback Hunter Jones (Amory) saw his first snaps of the year and delivered the two touchdown strikes to Sandgren. The first was a 6-yard and the second a big 57-yard score, both of which came in the second quarter to give the Indians a 14-6 lead at halftime.
The Tigers took the lead for the final time, 15-14, on a four-yard touchdown run and extended the lead to 22-14 on a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth.
Next week, the Indians will step out of division play for the final time this season when they host No. 10 Jones for Homecoming Thursday at 6:30 pm. The game will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
Hinds 18, Northeast 13
Northeast Mississippi Community College lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second week in a row as Hinds Community College walked away with an 18-13 victory on Thursday, September 16 at Tiger Stadium in Booneville.
The Tigers committed four turnovers, including a fumble at the two-yard line with less than 90 seconds remaining. Northeast had driven 76 yards in five plays before the fumble.
Hinds, which is receiving votes in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) poll, never trailed in the game after scoring on a safety less than three minutes into the game. The Eagles added a touchdown pass from BeSean McCray on their next possession.
Goldman Butler, VI (Biggersville) had two touchdown receptions from Carter Putt (Heritage Academy) for Northeast's lone scores of the night. The last touchdown connection between those two cut the Tigers' deficit to 15-13 with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles' Ben Duncan connected on his third field goal of the night with 5:29 to go in the contest to account for the final margin.
Northeast outgained Hinds 322-292 overall. Putt completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards while Caleb Anderson (Brandon) and Dallas Payne (St. Stanislaus) were his top targets with six catches each.
Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) topped the Tigers defensively for the second straight week with nine tackles.
Northeast begins Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) North Division play next Thursday at rival Northwest Mississippi Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Senatobia.
Other Community College Games
Northwest 51, Holmes 20
Jones 33, East Central 13
Gulf Coast 33, Pearl River 10
Co-Lin 39, Southwest 21