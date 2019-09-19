FULTON • The ICC Indians picked up their first football win of the season, beating Coahoma 30-21 on Thursday night.
ICC (1-3) led 24-7 at halftime.
Clark Mills (North Pontotoc) threw four touchdown passes to lead ICC.
Mills threw touchdown passes of 52 and 24 yards to stake ICC to a 12-0 first-quarter advantage, then followed with a 54-yard TD pass to Collins Woods. Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) added a 53-yard scoring run before halftime.
Qua Davis (Biggersville) caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Mills to make it 30-21 very early in the fourth quarter.
Octavius McClatchey and Kenneth Martin picked off Coahoma passes to foil scoring threats down the stretch.
ICC visits Northeast Mississippi next Thursday.
Holmes 14, Northeast 6: Previously winless Holmes spoiled the Northeast homecoming.
The Tigers (2-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime but got close with a 2-yard scoring pass from Patrick Felton to Cedrick Wilder with 5:27 left in the third quarter – the first scoring play for both. The point-after kick was blocked.
Holmes (1-3) quickly responded with a scoring drive that ultimately put the game away.
Northwest Mississippi 19, Co-Lin 15: The third-ranked Rangers (4-0) led 19-0 with 8:42 in the third quarter and held off a late challenge from No. 8 Co-Lin (3-1).
Sophomore Urriah Shephard (Houston) scored on a 5-yard run and freshman Jaquerrious Williams (Tupelo) added a 21-yard TD in the victory.