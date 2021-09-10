FULTON – Itawamba Community College picked up its first win of the season Thursday night 30-3 over Copiah-Lincoln Community College behind a big second half and a strong defensive performance.
The Indian defense seemed to be in the Wolves (0-2) backfield most of the night, and that pressure helped the Tribe grab two interceptions that led to a pair of scores: An Antonio Thompson (Clinton) late in the third that led to a 24-yard field goal to give the Indians a 17-3 lead, and a 27-yard pick six from Corley Hooper (Ecru) early in the fourth to extend the lead to 23-3.
While the defense was keeping the Wolves out of sync, the Indian offense put up 573 total yards highlighted by Shamar Sandgren’s (Savannah, Ga.) 10-catch, 120-yard, one-touchdown performance.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Faulk (Hernando) finished the contest 28-for-36 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Late in the first half, the Indians broke the scoreless stalemate on an 8-yard strike from Faulk to Chris Howard (Lakeland, Fla.).
Faulk’s second touchdown came on a 31-yard pass to Sandgren in the third. The Indians final score came on a powerful 1-yard run from Jamal Brooks (Ripley) with three minutes left on the clock.
The Indians will open North Division play next week against Coahoma Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Fulton.
MS Gulf Coast CC 18, Northeast Mississippi CC 16
At Booneville, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College kicked two field goals in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat Northeast Mississippi Community College by a score of 18-16 Thursday at Tiger Stadium.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) poll but found themselves trailing 16-12 entering the final quarter of play.
Mississippi Gulf Coast (2-0) led 12-0 after the opening period following a 2-yard touchdown run from Xavier Evans plus a 40-yard field goal by Dylan Wasson and a safety.
However, the Tigers rebounded to take a 13-12 advantage into the break. Scott Norphlet (Oxford) returned an intercpetion 16 yards for a touchdown before John Ellis Murrah (Corinth) gave Northeast the lead with a field goal as the halftime horn sounded.
Murrah added his third field goal of the contest, a 24-yard effort, to increase the Tigers' advantage to four points in the third quarter.
Mississippi Gulf Coast took the lead for good with a 25-yard field goal with 58 seconds remaining in the game. Northeast's last ditch drive ended in an interception in Bulldog territory.
Both teams finished with 243 yards of total offense. Carter Putt (Heritage Academy) made his first start at quarterback for the Tigers and finished 17 of 26 through the air for 168 yards.
Northeast (0-2) forced the visiting Bulldogs into committing four turnovers. Tony Washington (Horn Lake) picked up a fumble and had an interception while Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) and Norphlet added picks as well.
The Tigers complete the non-division portion of their 2021 schedule next Thursday at home against Hinds. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
In other Thursday games
Hinds CC 41, Holmes CC 21
Pearl River CC 17, Coahoma CC 6
MS Delta CC 16, East Central CC 14
East MS CC 49, Southwest CC 7
Jones College 31, Northwest CC 9