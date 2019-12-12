Itawamba Community College’s Keshun Parker, a sophomore from Calhoun City, has been named the 2019 NJCAA Football Defensive Player of the Year.
The Indians' linebacker landed the coveted player of the year honor on Thursday after earning NJCAA Region 23 Co-MVP honors. Parker led the Indians with a team-high 81 tackles, including 18.5 for a loss. Parker also racked up seven sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups.
“It means so much to be picked as the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year because there are a bunch of great players in Mississippi and all across the country,” Parker said. "This award is more than just me, though. It wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for my teammates and coaches. They deserve a big part of this award, too.”
For his two-year career in Fulton, Parker compiled 121 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Parker helped lead ICC to four consecutive wins to close out the season. He totaled three games of double-digit tackle efforts that included a three-sack performance on Sept. 19 where the sophomore garnered NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“We are extremely proud for Keshun. Out of all the community colleges in the country, to be named Defensive Player of the Year is pretty special for him and our program,” said ICC coach Sean Cannon. "It’s great to get an honor like this individually, but he’ll be the first to tell you that it represents all the hard work and dedication all the guys on the team put into the season.
"He’s always been a team-first kind of guy and that attitude really spread throughout the team as the season went on. He’s help set new standards and expectations at ICC.”