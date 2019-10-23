FULTON • Itawamba Community College's soccer teams open postseason play this afternoon with a pair of home quarterfinal matches against Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The men square off at 12:30 p.m., with the women’s match to follow around 2:30 p.m.
Today's winners advance to the state semifinals on Saturday at Hinds CC. The championship matches are scheduled for Sunday.
ICC’s men (10-4) will be looking for revenge after a 3-1 loss in a match against Mississippi Gulf Coast (11-6) on Sept. 14.
The host Indians go into the match with the reigning MACJC Player of the Week, sophomore striker Clayton O’Daniel of Tupelo.
O’Daniel helped ICC wrap up the regular season with a pair of wins last week. He had two assists in a 4-0 victory over Northwest Mississippi, then scored all three of the Indians’ goals in a 3-2 win over Meridian.
ICC’s women (15-3) roll into the playoffs on the strength of a 14-match winning streak. They defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-3 on Sept. 14 as Oxford’s Ally Shinall scored the winner in the 80th minute.
Keeper Anna Wesleigh Driskell, from Tupelo, has seven shutouts this season for ICC and a sparkling 1.68 goals-against average.