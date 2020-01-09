The undefeated men’s basketball team at Northeast Mississippi Community College gets back to work tonight, as area rival Itawamba visits Booneville for a North Division battle.
Action at Bonner Arnold Coliseum begins with a women’s game at 5:30 p.m.
Cord Wright’s Tigers (11-0, 1-0) were rarely tested in November and December and tuned up for a return to North Division play with a 128-62 romp past Royal Ambassadors Christian School on Monday.
“I’m pleased with where we are heading into the second semester,” Wright said Wednesday. “We’ve done what we’re supposed to do so far.”
If Wright has one thing on his to-do list for early 2020, it’s to see his team work on its shooting eye. The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, but only 23.8% from 3-point range.
“We haven’t been shooting as well as we’re capable, especially on our 3s,” Wright said. “That’s usually a strength for us, but not so far this season.”
His Tigers have adapted, though.
“We can go big and pound it inside if that’s what we need to do,” Wright said. “Our skill level is high enough, we can do multiple things.”
Guards DeAnthony Tipler (Ashland, 20.3) and Isaac Chatman (16.6) lead Northeast in scoring.
ICC (3-7, 0-1) has won a pair of games since the calendar turned, ending a six-game losing streak. Sophomore Ma’Darius Hobson (Houlka) is the reigning MACJC player of the week.
The regional rivals split this series last year, with Northeast winning 70-56 in Fulton and later losing 73-61 in Booneville.
In the women’s game, ICC (7-3, 1-0) takes on Northeast (2-9, 0-1). The Indians swept both games last season.