RAYMOND • Itawamba Community College’s women have advanced to the MACJC state soccer finals for the first time in program history.
ICC (17-3) extended its winning streak to 16 games with Monday’s 2-0 victory over Pearl River on the pitch at Hinds CC.
Today at 3:30 p.m., the Lady Indians will face North Division foe Holmes (16-2), which defeated Jones 5-1 in the other semifinal.
Against Pearl River, ICC sophomore forward Brittany Mathis (North Pontotoc) picked up an assist on the game’s first goal and then netted the final score at the 89th minute.
After a scoreless first half, Mathis dribbled into the box and passed to a charging Sarah Whitt (Pontotoc) who put the ball in the back of the net in the 70th minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Anna Wesleigh Driskell (Tupelo) made several saves against the Wildcats (8-4-2), but none bigger than in the 36th minute when she charged the Pearl River forward and batted the shot away to keep the game scoreless.
Driskell has nine shutouts this season.
Decisive match
In the regular season, ICC and Holmes split a pair of matches, with the Lady Indians losing 4-2 on the road and winning 3-2 in Fulton.
Today’s finals match will be streamed live at LetsGoICCTV.com/red.